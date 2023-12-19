NDTV and WhosThat360 to host WhosNext 2023 Influencer Awards

NDTV and WhosThat360 are collaborating to host the first-ever WhosNext 2023 Influencer Awards at Hyatt Regency in Delhi.
In its inaugural edition, the Influencer Awards aim to acknowledge and reward the standout influencers who have left an impactful mark in the digital space. From entertaining content to impactful messages, the influencers have shaped the digital landscape, and now it's time to honour their contributions.
Adding to the excitement, the event will also unveil the winners of the National Talent Hunt. WhosNext 2023 received an overwhelming 8000 entries, showcasing incredible talent across various categories. The grand stage will be set to announce the name that stood out as the ultimate winner.
NDTV and Who’s That 360 are collaborating to present the Who’s Next Influencer Awards 2023, a unique initiative sponsored by Conker, with Panasonic as the home appliance partner, Trigo as a partner, Socialveins as the marketing partner, Hustle as the energy drink partner, and Rica x Mr Barber as the gifting partner, along with support from Vero Moda, Jack & Jones, and Invincible.
(We got this information in a press release).