NDTV heads to Davos for World Economic Forum 2026

NDTV will report from the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos between January 19 and 23. The coverage will focus on global economic and political discussions, viewed through the lens of India’s priorities and role in international decision-making.

The network has been reporting from Davos for over two decades, covering developments related to global growth, geopolitics, markets and institutions. This year’s reporting will examine how international conversations around the economy, technology, climate and capital flows intersect with India’s strategic and economic outlook.

NDTV’s Davos coverage will be presented as NDTV Ignite @ Davos and aligns with the World Economic Forum’s 2026 theme, A Spirit of Dialogue. The programming will include interviews, discussions and on-ground reporting from the forum.

Coverage from Davos will be led by Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV Network, along with Vishnu Som, Senior Managing Editor, NDTV 24x7; Tamanna Inamdar, Managing Editor, NDTV Profit; and Ayush Ailawadi, Editor, Technology.

The reporting will be available across the NDTV Network throughout the week of the forum.



