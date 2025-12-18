NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 brings business and cultural voices

NDTV will host the 2025 edition of Indian of the Year in New Delhi on December 19. The annual event recognises individuals and institutions across sectors whose work has had a wider impact on public life in India. The event will be led by the chief justice of India, justice Surya Kant.

Attendees include Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho; Sunil Vachani, founder and executive chairman of Dixon Technologies; Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council; and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. The event will also feature representation from Indian sport, with Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemima Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Amol Muzumdar in attendance.

The gathering will include figures from cinema and popular culture such as Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan and Ahaan Panday. NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 will recognise excellence across 14 categories spanning business, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sport, entertainment, culture and science.

Commenting on the occasion, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and editor-in-chief, NDTV, said: “NDTV Indian of the Year has always been about recognising those who move India forward — through ideas, conviction, and the courage to lead. As India steps into a defining decade, this edition reflects the energy of a renewed NDTV and celebrates individuals and institutions shaping the possibilities of a new India.”

The event continues NDTV’s long-running recognition platform, which has been held annually for over two decades.



