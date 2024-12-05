NDTV Indian of the Year returns to honour achievers across sectors

NDTV’s Indian of the Year returns in 2024, honouring Indians with significant contributions across various fields like politics, business, sports, and entertainment. The theme for this year is "Celebrating India – Inspiring Excellence."

The grand jury for this year’s awards comprises luminaries such as Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Asha Parekh, acclaimed actor and film director, Piyush Pandey, Ad Guru, Justice A.K. Sikri, former judge, Supreme Court of India, U.K. Sinha, former chairman, SEBI, and Admiral Karambir Singh, former chief of the Naval Staff. Along with this, Grant Thornton serves as the trusted Consulting Partner supporting the jury.

The event this year, to be hosted on December 6, 2024 in New Delhi, will feature people from various fields, showcasing the talent and achievements that define modern India. Joining the celebration will be external affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, business leaders like Gautam Hari Singhania, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Hitesh Doshi, actors like Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, as well as entertainer Kapil Sharma, among others. Together, they will shine a spotlight on the diverse talents and achievements shaping the nation’s future.

NDTV Indian of the Year 2024, to be aired live on NDTV network on December 6.

