NDTV introduces ‘Davos Sprint’ format at World Economic Forum

NDTV has introduced a new editorial format, titled Davos Sprint, at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos this year. The initiative is designed around short, tightly structured conversations aimed at simplifying complex global discussions for television audiences.

The format departs from traditional long-form panel discussions common at Davos. Each session is curated to focus on a specific theme, distilling broader debates into clear takeaways and contextual relevance for viewers tracking global developments.

The conversations feature a mix of Indian and international voices, including Kinjaraapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India; Jimmy Wales, co-founder of Wikipedia; Parag Khanna, founder and CEO of AlphaGeo; and Munjal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI.

Topics covered under Davos Sprint span aviation, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, healthcare, geopolitics and knowledge systems, with discussions centred on how these shifts influence policy decisions, leadership priorities and strategic planning.

The sessions are anchored by NDTV’s senior editorial team, including Vishnu Som, senior managing editor; Ayush Ailawadi, tech editor; and Rahul Kanwal, CEO and editor-in-chief.

‘At Davos, the challenge is not access to ideas, but discernment. Davos Sprint is built around that principle - focused conversations that bring depth, judgement, and relevance in a rapidly shifting world,’ said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and editor-in-chief, NDTV.

The Davos Sprint series will be aired on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV Profit, with episodes scheduled to go live from January 20, 2026.



