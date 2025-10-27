NDTV launches Golf ProAm for India’s corporate golf community

NDTV has launched the NDTV Golf ProAm, a multi-city tournament aimed at strengthening India’s corporate golf ecosystem. Announced at the recently concluded NDTV World Summit 2025, the initiative will bring together professional and amateur golfers on a shared platform designed to blend sport and leadership.

The ProAm will tour key cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata, offering a format inspired by international ProAm traditions — where professionals and amateurs play side by side, fostering both competition and camaraderie.

The launch event, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, saw the presence of notable names including Kapil Dev, president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI); Amandeep Johl, CEO of PGTI; Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa; David Howell, DP World Tour veteran; and Ajeetesh Sandhu, professional golfer. Their participation highlighted the growing ambition to build a stronger golfing culture in India.

Amitabh Kant said: “The sport with the maximum potential in India right now is golf. India is going to produce all the top champions of the world. Our demographic is very young – our average age is just 28. For the next 30 years, the world’s top golfers will come from India.”

Kapil Dev said: “This is one game where you can play at whatever age you are. It’s very difficult for a cricketer or footballer to roll their arm at 50. Here, you can play with your father, your grandchildren, your friends, your wife. That’s why this game is so big.”

He also expressed gratitude to NDTV for supporting golf’s visibility through media: “As golfers, thank you so much for starting this. The media still hasn’t taken it up the way it should. When I heard that you were trying to do a Pro-Am, I can’t tell you how happy we were – and how happy the golfers were. They said, at least we will come on television.”

The NDTV Golf ProAm marks the network’s continued investment in experiential properties that intersect business, culture, and sport. The tournament will be broadcast across NDTV’s television and digital platforms, expanding reach and engagement for the sport.

Rahul Kanwal, editor-in-chief and CEO of NDTV, said: “We are very excited about this ProAm because it gives golf in India the kind of scale and platform that sports like cricket typically get. It deserves that profile and that stage. That is what we hope to do with NDTV ProAm.”



(Afaqs! got this information in a press release)