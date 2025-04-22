NDTV Marathi celebrates one-year anniversary with the inaugural conclave

To mark its one-year anniversary, NDTV Marathi will host the first edition of its conclave, 'NDTV Marathi Manch – Celebrating Unstoppable Maharashtra', on April 23, 2025, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The event coincides with the RSS centenary and 100 days of the current Maharashtra government.

The 'Unstoppable Maharashtra' conclave will focus on Maharashtra’s political, economic, cultural, and social developments. It aims to facilitate discussions on key issues and reflect the views and aspirations of the state’s youth.

The event will feature a lineup of speakers, including Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Cabinet Minister for IT Ashish Shelar, and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, alongside other distinguished personalities. Their presence underscores the importance of this platform for inclusive and impactful dialogue.

NDTV Marathi Manch 2025 will include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats with leaders from politics, business, culture, and the creative sectors. Topics will include climate change, governance, digital innovation, rural development, and Maharashtra’s evolving identity. The event will bring together industry leaders, young people, and startup representatives to discuss the state's role in contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision.

