NDTV network bolsters growth trajectory, onboards 150+ new members in last 3 months

Beyond augmenting its talent pool, NDTV Network is diligently preparing for substantial infrastructural enhancements and a strategic relocation to modern facilities in Mumbai and Delhi. These developments harmoniously align with the network's vision for future growth and triumph, enabling it to offer even superior services to its ever-expanding audience.

With this robust recruitment campaign and its recent foray into the regional landscape through channels such as NDTV MP CG and NDTV Rajasthan, NDTV Network is cementing its status as a dynamic and influential force within the media industry. The network unwaveringly upholds its commitment to delivering premium content and news coverage—an admirable pledge in an industry that has exercised caution regarding workforce expansion in recent years.