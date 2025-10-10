NDTV Profit hosts IGNITE Diwali Edition on ideas and innovation

As India steps into Samvat 2082, NDTV Profit is set to host the Diwali Edition of its flagship thought leadership platform, IGNITE. Designed to spark meaningful conversations, the event will bring together top minds from finance, business, and entertainment to exchange insights and explore new opportunities.

The Diwali special will feature a diverse line-up including Manish Chokhani (Enam Holdings), Ramesh Damani (BSE), Nilesh Shah (Kotak Mahindra AMC), Ashishkumar Chauhan (NSE), Nimesh Shah (ICICI Prudential AMC), Sundeep Sikka (Nippon Life India AMC), Vijay Kedia, Vivek Oberoi, and more.

The sessions will delve into evolving market strategies, the role of AI in trading, SIP-based wealth creation, GST-driven consumption growth, and the intersection of policy and markets. Through fireside chats and discussions, the summit will serve as a platform to share ideas that shape India’s economic future.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO & editor-in-chief, NDTV, said: “Diwali is a celebration of light and renewal. IGNITE embodies that spirit — bringing together ideas, perspectives, and innovation as India steps into Samvat 2082.”

Mandeep Singh, revenue head, TV Network, NDTV, said: “IGNITE is where strategy meets celebration. This Diwali edition is about building bridges between markets, corporates, and policymakers—and creating opportunities that will resonate throughout Samvat 2082.”

By blending celebration with strategy, NDTV Profit IGNITE aims to serve as a collaborative space for thought leaders and changemakers, inspiring optimism and action for the year ahead.





