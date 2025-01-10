NDTV Profit launches ‘The Disruptors’

NDTV Profit is launching "The Disruptors", a video podcast series featuring industry leaders who have driven significant change. The series is hosted by Tamanna Inamdar, executive editor at NDTV Profit.

With over two decades of experience, Tamanna Inamdar provides insights into the perspectives of entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and innovators who have challenged the status quo.

Each episode features unscripted conversations with leaders from various sectors, including startup founders and industry professionals. The discussions cover their motivations, challenges, and leadership approaches. The show provides insights into their decision-making and disruptive innovations, presented in a casual podcast-style format.

The series launches today and will premiere exclusively on NDTV Profit’s YouTube channel every Friday at 5 PM, followed by a TV airing at 6 PM.

The initial few episodes feature names like:

Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha

Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of Myntra and CureFit

Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air

afaqs! received this information in a press release.