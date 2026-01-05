NDTV Profit refreshes look and programming as it enters new phase

NDTV Profit has rolled out a refreshed visual identity and updated programming lineup as part of a broader repositioning of its business news offering. The changes come into effect from January 5, 2026.

The update reflects a shift in how the channel approaches business coverage, with a sharper focus on market interpretation, analytical depth and real-time context amid rising market volatility.

Explaining the thinking behind the shift, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and editor-in-chief, NDTV, said: “Business news today has to earn trust every day. Markets are unforgiving of exaggeration. What NDTV Profit is focused on is sharpening the conversation - bringing more pace, stronger analytics, and greater editorial intent to market hours. This is a journey we are crafting with intent, with relevance and credibility as the core priorities.”

As part of the refresh, NDTV Profit has strengthened its market-opening show India Market Open. From January 5, market experts Parag Thakkar, fund manager at Fort Capital, and Kush Bohra of KushBohra.com join the existing panel of Tamanna Inamdar, Niraj Shah and Alex Matthews.

The daytime programming lineup has also been restructured around key trading phases. The refreshed schedule includes Know Your Company, Markets at 12, Trending Stocks, Lunch Time Trade and Small Cap Buzzers, with anchors Sharad Dubey, Nisha Poddar, Hiral Dadia, Shreyansi Singh and Soumeet Sarkar leading the shows.

Speaking about the programming changes, Tamanna Inamdar, managing editor, NDTV, said: “This phase of NDTV Profit is about sharpening both talent and intent. We are strengthening our core shows, bringing in new voices, and building formats that respect how markets actually function today—fast, information-dense, and constantly evolving. The focus is on clarity and usefulness.”

The channel is also placing greater emphasis on data-led insights and the use of AI-assisted tools to support market interpretation. The day concludes with India Business Report, anchored by Vikram Oza, which focuses on developments shaping the days ahead.



