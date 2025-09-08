NDTV Profit to host GST Conclave 2025 on September 9: FM to outline the roadmap for GST 2.0

NDTV Profit will host the GST Conclave 2025 on September 9 in New Delhi, curated as a dialogue on the theme ‘Reforms for a Resurgent India.’ This national conversation will be aired live across the NDTV Network and will bring together government, industry, and other critical stakeholders. It will reflect on how GST 2.0 is reimagining reforms and shaping the country’s economic future.

At the centre of this Conclave is GST 2.0 - a landmark reform that follows the Prime Minister’s Independence Day announcement on a new roadmap for GST, signalling a new phase in India’s economic reform journey. This new phase stands as a decisive recalibration of India’s economic architecture, setting the direction for the decade ahead.

The highlight of the Conclave will be a fireside conversation between the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV. This exchange will explore the evolution of GST under her stewardship, its impact on India’s competitiveness, and the vision for GST 2.0 as the country steps into a decisive decade of growth.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, will share his perspective on how GST has moved from reform to renewal, energising trade, strengthening enterprise, and reinforcing India’s place in the global economy. His conversation will connect GST 2.0 to India’s larger ambitions of resilience and competitiveness on the world stage.

Adding further depth to the discussions, two state finance ministers - Harpal Singh Cheema of Punjab and Radha Krishna Kishore of Jharkhand and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister of Industries, Delhi - will share their perspectives on the state-level dynamics of GST and the partnership model between Centre and states.

The policy and institutional perspective will be represented by Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), who will outline the reform rollout and its impact on compliance and competitiveness. Complementing this will be Rajiv Memani, President of CII, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, Piruz Khambatta, Chairman CII Taxation Council and Rasna and Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta – The Medicity, who will discuss how GST is shaping the larger business of reform across industries.

From the corporate and consumer lens, business leaders such as Raju Antony Pullan of Samsung, Zorawar Kalra of Massive Restaurants, Pushpa Bector of DLF Malls will examine how GST is reshaping affordability, aspiration, and the consumption story of India.

The Conclave will conclude with a macroeconomic perspective from V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, who will frame GST 2.0 as a reform dividend - one that fuels growth and stability while ensuring inclusion as India strides towards its long-term development goals.

With its depth, diversity of perspectives, and participation from some of the most significant stakeholders in India’s economic journey, the NDTV Profit GST Conclave 2025 will stand as the definitive national conversation on GST 2.0. Voices from government, industry, and the people of India will converge on one platform to connect reforms with aspirations and underline how GST continues to be not just a tax, but a defining symbol of a resurgent, new India.

