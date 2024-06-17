NDTV redefines excellence in 2024 election coverage

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
NDTV has proven its position as the premier destination for intelligent and meaningful news with its dynamic and captivating coverage during this election season. From breaking news to in-depth analyses, NDTV ignited the electoral fervour with India Decides and Chunav India Ka, presenting an electrifying array of innovative formats to comprehensively cover elections across states, featuring over 100 reporters and more than 1000 ground reports.
The programming commenced with Battleground with Sanjay Pugalia, spotlighting key political figures in major cities. NDTV’s Election Carnival, launched in April, covered over 11,000 kilometers and 50 cities, providing unparalleled electoral insights from the ground. The Pledge to Vote initiative mobilised corporate leaders from the likes of Jayen Mehta (MD, Amul), Ajay Bijli (MD, PVR Inox), Rohit Kapoor (CEO, Swiggy), and Nadir Godrej (Chairman and MD, Godrej Industries) to drive voter participation among employees.
This holistic election coverage featured trailblazers spanning various domains, leading the line-up was the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who engaged with NDTV on multiple occasions along with key figures from the Union Cabinet such as the Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, the Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and the Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar.
These interviews highlighted the government’s achievements, national security efforts, and future plans, offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of the political landscape. Following this, prominent figures like Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal, Revanth Reddy, KC Venugopal, Milind Deora, Amitabh Kant and Sachin Pilot also shared their insights, further enriching the coverage.
Additionally, we traveled 7,400 kilometers through southern India, engaging with 39 prominent leaders across 19 Lok Sabha constituencies in 4 states, engaging with key figures such as Siddaramiah, Shashi Tharoor, Annamalai, and Vijayendra Yeddyurappa, focusing on regional issues and transformative development initiatives.
The interviews with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, in particular, garnered extensive attention, with multi-million views across platforms, and achieving a social impressions of over 3 billion as per Twitter Analytics.
For the two marquee days of the season, NDTV's Poll of Polls aggregated exit poll data, offering a balanced and comprehensive view of voter preferences and electoral trends, crucial for voters and analysts alike, and the Counting Day coverage, with its campaign #ResultKyaRaha, amassed massive traction.
“NDTV has consistently upheld a legacy of trust and credibility, reinforcing its position as the premier destination for comprehensive election coverage. As this election season concludes, we are proud to have significantly contributed to shaping voter opinions. Through intelligent conversations, high-quality production, engaging interactions, and sharp, focused discussions, we stood out from the herd and made a real impact," Sanjay Pugalia, editor-in-chief and CEO, NDTV.
NDTV also launched some groundbreaking initiatives, such as the innovative #NDTV18KaVote engaged first-time voters with influential young leaders and the youth-centric Yuva conclave. Meanwhile, Poll Curry with Kunal Vijaykar offered a unique blend of politics and local cuisine, featuring dynamic discussions with prominent political personalities.
The comprehensive 360 campaign, backed by a Pan-India media plan, gained substantial traction across platforms and topped industry charts on many fronts.
