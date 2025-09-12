NDTV Tech360 debuts on September 13, 2025

For too long, tech journalism has been a cycle of shiny launches, jargon-laden reviews, and often repetitive narratives. Disingenuous, predictable, and product-driven. What it often misses is the very thing that makes technology matter: its power to change how we live, work, move, and imagine our lives.

NDTV will re-craft the tech narrative with the launch of Tech360.

Advertisment

Launching on September 13, this multimedia tech platform will create a new experience for the viewer, on how stories around tech are told and how they influence our lives. The show has been conceived not as a catalogue of devices or launches but as a narrative of ideas, of stories around tech that redraw the boundaries of the possible, and the future it will imagine.

Leading this narrative is Aayush Ailawadi, Editor – Tech & AI, NDTV.

"Tech360 is where the story of innovation becomes an important narrative for us," said Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV. "Aayush brings a rare ability to cut through jargon and uncover meaning. With Tech360, NDTV sets a new benchmark in technology journalism - one that interprets innovation as it reshapes people, culture, and society."

Each episode of Tech360 will unfold as a visually sharp, engaging, and thought-provoking conversation that will define our future. It will step away from spec sheets and instead ask the bigger, critical questions: How will AI define the future of the human race? Are electric vehicles as sustainable as they claim? What role do wearables play in shaping health and productivity? How can technology lead us to a shared purpose of the greater common good?

For Ailawadi, this is more than a tech show - it is a purpose. "Tech storytelling cannot remain trapped in the glass of a smartphone or the specs of a device," he said. "It must reveal the spark inside innovation, the human inside the algorithm, the dream inside the code. That is the kind of narrative India deserves, and that is the story we will tell at NDTV Tech360," said Ailawadi on the launch of the show.

The show will air at 6.30 pm on Saturday on NDTV 24x7 and at 10.30 am on Saturday on NDTV Profit, and continue through the week across NDTV Digital and social media. With this launch, NDTV strengthens its vision of shaping India’s next-generation technology narrative - one that reaches more than half a billion people globally every month.

afaqs! received this news in a press release.