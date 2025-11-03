NDTV to host Bihar’s key political voices in pre poll forum

NDTV is set to host Power Play – Bihar on November 1 in Patna, bringing together key political figures from across the spectrum ahead of the upcoming elections. The event will feature national and state leaders in a series of conversations centered on governance, leadership, and Bihar’s political future.

Advertisment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will headline the event with a keynote session titled 'The Power Play: India’s Election Game Changer,' discussing Bihar’s role in the country’s democratic direction. Prashant Kishor, Founder of Jan Suraaj, will present “A Fresh Blueprint for Governance,” outlining his vision for political reform in the state.

Adding diverse perspectives, Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, will participate in 'Bihar 2025: Can Congress Reinvent Its Past Glory?' while Samrat Chaudhury, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, will address 'BJP’s ‘Samrat’: Will He Wear the Crown?'

Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Chirag Paswan will also feature in conversations titled 'Unfiltered' and 'From Legacy to Leadership: Chirag’s Bihar Pitch.' Other participants include Upendra Kushwaha, Pappu Yadav, Misa Bharti, Kanhaiya Kumar, Shambhavi Chaudhary, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, who will share their views on youth, caste, gender, and employment—issues central to Bihar’s electoral landscape.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO & editor-in-chief, NDTV, said: “Bihar has always played a crucial role in shaping India’s political narrative. With Power Play – Bihar, NDTV is creating a platform where the state’s most important voices come together to debate the big questions, challenge each other’s vision, and engage directly with the aspirations of the people. This is democracy at its most authentic, and it is a reflection of NDTV’s commitment to purposeful journalism.”

The event marks NDTV’s continued effort to bring together influential voices for informed, balanced discourse in the lead-up to India’s major elections.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)