NDTV World Summit 2025 brings leaders to India’s capital

The NDTV World Summit 2025 will bring together world leaders and thinkers for an international dialogue in New Delhi on October 17–18. Among the attendees are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

Their participation marks a rare occasion where two serving Prime Ministers and two former Prime Ministers will share a stage - highlighting the event’s global significance.

This year’s theme, “Edge of the Unknown: Risk. Resolve. Renewal.”, reflects the uncertainties and transformations shaping today’s world. The summit aims to explore ideas that move beyond reaction toward imagination and reinvention, focusing on reimagining the future amid global volatility.

The gathering will feature influential voices across politics, business, innovation, and culture, creating a dialogue that bridges policy and creativity.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO & editor-in-chief, NDTV, said: “The NDTV World Summit 2025 is a crucible of influence where ideas, imagination, and intention converge. The presence of two serving Prime Ministers and two former Prime Ministers is a powerful testimony to the urgency the Summit creates. It reflects India’s position at the heart of the world’s conversation and its growing role in shaping a collective future.”

The summit also symbolises India’s growing voice in global discourse and NDTV’s renewed focus on curating meaningful conversations that explore the country’s evolving role in shaping the future.



