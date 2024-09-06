NDTV's India Sustainability Mission Conclave focuses on India's net zero 2070 goal

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The conclave will focus on addressing various sustainability and climate change topics.
NDTV is all set to host ‘India Sustainability Mission - A Conclave’ on 6 September, 2024 in New Delhi. The initiative is dedicated to fostering sustainable development and environmental stewardship.
This event will bring together policymakers, industry experts, and visionary leaders to share solutions for a sustainable and climate-conscious India - covering critical topics such as Green Energy, Green Financing, Enabling Business Adaptation, Road to Net Zero, Indian Industry and ESG Goals, and the Future of E-Mobility.
Pralhad Joshi, minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, New and Renewable Energy, and Bhupender Yadav, minister of environment, forests and climate change will attend this event.
The conclave will also include sessions comprised of people-oriented solutions and innovation narratives featuring engaging sessions with speakers including Rajnish Kumar, chairman, Mastercard, Indian Actress and social activist, Dia Mirza, Ricky Kej, music composer and environmentalist, Sanjeev Bhikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman, Info Edge , Shomby Sharp, UN resident coordinator in India.
The event will underscore the nation’s commitment to achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2070 with an aim to a encourage conversation around sustainable practices, including improved waste management and conscious production and consumption.
Industry innovators including Cassio Simoes, managing director, Tetra Pak, Ankit Todi, group chief sustainability officer, Mahindra, and Ripudaman Bevli, environmentalist and social activist will also attend this event.
Commenting on the conclave Gaurav Kumar Dewani, revenue head – Content, NDTV said -“The India Sustainability Mission Conclave is more than just a gathering; it's a movement. We’re bringing together visionary leaders and experts to spark real, actionable change. This is where the future of sustainable India begins, and we are excited to see the groundbreaking ideas and collaborations that will emerge to propel us toward a greener, more resilient tomorrow."