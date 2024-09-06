NDTV's India Sustainability Mission Conclave focuses on India's net zero 2070 goal

Commenting on the conclave Gaurav Kumar Dewani, revenue head – Content, NDTV said -“The India Sustainability Mission Conclave is more than just a gathering; it's a movement. We’re bringing together visionary leaders and experts to spark real, actionable change. This is where the future of sustainable India begins, and we are excited to see the groundbreaking ideas and collaborations that will emerge to propel us toward a greener, more resilient tomorrow."