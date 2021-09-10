Need good ROAS & Organic Social Media growth? Learn from Blusteak Media's digital marketing efforts

Creators either educate or entertain, and that's exactly what we try to do in social.
What’s the secret to registering a strong growth on social media? If you ask Blusteak Media, they’ll tell you: creativity and consistent efforts; lots of it. To engage your audience, you need to think outside the box; not once, not twice, but every time. And it shows in their work.
Blusteak Media is a creative marketing agency based out of Kerala. Their journey began in 2013, with an entertainment website. In 2018, they set themselves up as an agency, with Telson Thomas, Jaison Thomas and Dixon Alex as co-founders.
“Our goal is to help businesses with validated digital first products to scale their sales and social media community to the next level”, says Jaison Thomas
Today, Blusteak Media has worked with 75+ clients, in 4 continents. They’ve also been featured in some of the leading publications, including The Economic Times, YourStory and LinkedIn News.
What Blusteak is known for
Performance Marketing:
As a passionate group of digital marketers, the team at Blusteak Media knows there is no silver bullet strategy to create high performing ads. Hence, they start with the basic principles. Be it Facebook Ads or Google Ads, they do in-depth research of the product and its USPs.
Their aim is to help brands retain customers and get more lifetime value. So, they prepare the ideal customer persona to know the target platforms and create attention-grabbing messages.
For an ecommerce store from the Middle East, they improved the rate of returning customers by 46%. Also, the Facebook Ads they ran for that campaign gave a 19x ROAS. They created a rap video that communicated the USP, while also resonating with the audience.
“We needed to do something different rather than just push the products or offers. The call of the hour was to engage with the audience. We needed to grab eyeballs.” said Jaison.
But it wasn’t a one-off luck. Blusteak Media repeated their stellar performance again, with a health FMCG product. They brought an ROAS of about 23x, with an optimal combination of Amazon Ads, Facebook Ads and Influencer Marketing.
Social Media Growth:
Blusteak Media has cracked the code to social media growth too. They say, “The stars on social media are the creators who produce content not intended to be corporate-friendly, but rich in emotions and opinions. Creators either educate or entertain; and that's exactly what we try to do on social.”
They believe too many brands on social media are either self-obsessed or just want to talk about their products. They get into the trends just to impress the millennials/Gen Z.
Blusteak’s goal, instead, is to convert a brand into a creator. And they're doing it well.
They grew the Instagram account of Coinswitch Kuber, one of the top crypto exchanges in India, from 3K followers to 40K followers. They also pulled a gamified giveaway campaign for them, which brought tens of thousands of organic impressions.
Blusteak Media's own Instagram account is a proof of their effective growth strategy. They have one of the most popular Instagram accounts when it comes to marketing agencies in India. The Reels are raking thousands in views, a lot of their moment marketing creatives have gone viral all around the nation. The agency also engages with other brand profiles regularly, bringing further organic impressions.
(We got this information in a press release).