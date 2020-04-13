Need of the hour docu-film ‘Coronavirus: How to Isolate Yourself’ premieres on Sony BBC Earth

Coronavirus is a serious concern and while there is a long road to recovery, the crucial thing to understand is that every individual can play a part in slowing it down by self-isolating. Additionally, there is a plethora of information accessible to all which may lead to confusion and contradiction but, one must remember that just like the virus, wrong information too is contagious. Hence Sony BBC Earth is premiering the most important docu-film of the current times, ‘Coronavirus: How to Isolate Yourself’.