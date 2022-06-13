Neeraj Chopra, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth among others in action on Sports18 starting this week

The sporting events they'll be participating in will be aired on Sports18.
India’s newest Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra returns to competition at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. The javelin thrower steps on the field for the first time after securing India’s first gold in track & field at Tokyo Olympics coming Tuesday.
He will be up against his arch-rival Johannes Vetter and World champion Anderson Peters, who improved his personal best to 93.07 metres at the Diamond League in Doha. This athletics event is Finland’s top track and field competition since 1957 and is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour meet.
Meanwhile in Jakarta, more than 25 Indian shuttlers will be in action starting at the BWF Indonesia Open 2022, including Lakshya Sen, H.S. Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu.
Parupalli Kashyap meets Sameer Verma while Prannoy faces 8th seed Lakshya Sen in their opening fixtures. In the women’s singles, Nehwal takes on 5th seed Carolina Marin in what could be the most epic Round 1 battle. Seventh-seeded Sindhu starts her campaign against Chinese shuttler HE Bing Jiao.