Nestlé India launches AskNestlé2.0

Nestlé India has launched AskNestlé2.0, an intuitive mobile website that provides real-time and personalized advice on nutrition that is balanced, relevant, scientifically derived and can be customized for the audience. AskNestlé2.0 will offer nutrition services relevant in today’s challenging environment through easy recipes, experts connect and community Q&As. It will equip parents, specifically mothers with children above two years up to the age of 12 years, to make informed decisions about food choices and nutrition.
AskNestle2.0 engages experts such as, nutritionists, gynaecologists and child psychologists to provide credible and real-time information on health and nutrition at a time when seeking expert advice in-person is constrained. This will be conducted through free webinars on Facebook and expert articles on immunity boosting foods. AskNestlé2.0 will also offer over 2,500 healthy recipes to cook fun and healthy meals for children. The recipes are simple, using minimal ingredients during a time of limited access to cooking ingredients. Along with this, there are recipes that can be prepared by kids under the supervision of parents to keep them engaged.
Commenting on this new initiative, Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India said, “After the success of AskNestlé last year, we have launched AskNestlé2.0 to make relevant and credible nutrition knowledge accessible at all times. The platform which will drive 24X7 engagement with consumers, is aimed at letting parents know that they are not alone, we are here to support them, at every step. At a time when access to experts and credible information is getting more challenging, we want parents to be empowered with the best nutrition knowledge to make well-thought out nutrition and growth decisions for their child.’’
AskNestlé2.0 will also have features from the earlier website like the ‘Growth Tracker’ to track how children are growing, ‘Custom Meal Plans’ personalized according to regional preferences and in keeping with allergy sensitivity and a ‘Food Diary’ to enter what the child has eaten through the day to generate a nutrition intake.
(We got this information in a press release.)