Nestlé India launches “Maggi - Desh Ke Liye 2 Minute - Ek Chhoti Si Koshish”

Commenting on the thought behind these commitments, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director. Nestlé India said, “At Nestlé India, during these unprecedented times, we go back to and reaffirm our purpose and values of respect which enshrines our inspiration for action. We re-commit ourselves to impacting lives of millions through enhancement of health, livelihoods and doing good for as many people as we can! Nestlé India has sought to respond to the situation as a ‘Nestlé Family’, being inclusive and humble in our approach to address the needs of the communities around us. With the upcoming initiative, we aim to leverage the power of the nation’s most loved food brand MAGGI and hope to inspire citizens to take small steps, which can be transformative.”