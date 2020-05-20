Nestlé MUNCH And Star India Network Celebrate ‘Crunch Ka Attitude’

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Nikhil Chand, Director - Foods & Confectionery, Nestlé India, said, “In the current environment, the young in the family have their own sets of doubts to overcome – like exams getting postponed, online classes, connections with friends becoming virtual and many such moments of doubts. But, in these moments of anxiety and fear of the unknown, the resourceful and resilient young Indians play their part with enthusiasm and positivity to make a difference to their families, friends and especially themselves. Nestlé MUNCH, with a range of delicious, light, affordable treats, has stood for crunching any anxiety with the power of this positive attitude. The video voices a sentiment of resolve of the youth of India to play their part with a positive attitude. Nestlé MUNCH proudly collaborates with Star India network to celebrate this inventiveness and positivity, this #CrunchKaAttitude of millions of youngsters across India.”