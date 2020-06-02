Nestle India records double-digit sales growth for the third consecutive year

- The pace of new launches, which has gathered momentum since 2016, continued to be strong. Since 2016, NEST has launched 71 new products, which are contributing 3.4% of sales.

- Ad spends at 6.7% of domestic sales was maintained close to 15-year high levels, and thus, supported sales growth and new launches.

- Negative working capital was witnessed for the second consecutive year after being in the positive territory over CY11-17. With the special dividend announced in CY19, the company’s RoE and RoCE have received significant boost.

- The board’s proposal of granting 5-year extension (up to Jul’25) to the current Managing Director (MD), Mr. Suresh Narayanan, is a welcome move.

- Valuations are expensive at 67x CY21E EPS, thus, preventing us from turning constructive on the stock.