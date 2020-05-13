Netizens step into corona warriors’ shoes virtually, thanks to short video app VMate

In the last 6 months the monthly active users have rose from 30M to 50M. VMate is present only in India, hence the numbers are for India itself.
The Internet’s new-found sensation are people disguised as policemen and doctors to express their gratitude towards and pay respect to the frontline corona warriors. Several such videos have appeared across social media boards wherein users have extensively used a new virtual sticker, launched by trending short video app VMate - one of the most downloaded social media apps globally, in the honour of the corona warriors, who have put their lives at risk to ensure that people stay safe during the novel virus outbreak.
When a user accesses the sticker, he appears dressed as a policeman, with uniform and sunglasses that have become synonymous with cops, and then as a doctor, with surgical robe, mask and stethoscope. Also part of the sticker is some hands that appear at the bottom of the screen and clap in the honour of the frontline warriors.
The text appearing along with the sticker urges all to clap so that the policemen, armymen, doctors and nurses can be felicitated. It further makes a reference to the users themselves, suggesting that even those who are adhering to the lockdown norms are helping in the ongoing fight against the novel virus. The voiceover in the backdrop of the sticker says, “Bharat aur Bharat-vasiyon ki rakshha karna hamara param kartavya hai. Har Bharatiya swasthya rahe yeh hamari zimmedari hai. Hum hamesha aapke saath hain (It is our prime duty to safeguard India as well as all Indians. It is our responsibility that all Indians remain healthy. We are always with you)”.
This comes even as several doctors and policemen have converged to VMate in the wake of the lockdown to raise awareness and dispel misinformation concerning Covid-19. Besides, some of the reputed media groups, such as Punjab Kesari and Dainik Jagran, too joined VMate in bolstering the front against the novel virus. Recently, Indian government’s citizen engagement platform MyGovIndia also launched a profile on VMate to provide real-time official information to people and promote Aarogya Setu, a mobile application developed by the government to connect essential health services with the people of India. The 64th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was also streamed live through the profile.
