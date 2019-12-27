Netsurf and Makani Creatives urge consumers to embrace their Exotic Indian side with Rang Dé.

Netsurf – India’s leading direct selling company, partners with Makani Creatives to launch their home-grown, natural cosmetic brand “Rang Dé”. Under the partnership, Makani will be responsible for Creatives across print and digital channels along with a 360 degree digital outreach. The agency is known for its cutting-edge work on some of the biggest brands in India, and now it will also be handling the overall digital aspects from social media to digital media outreach for Rang Dé.
To the world, India has always been a destination, full of rich culture and tradition. Everything about India spells 'exotically beautiful'. In this case, particularly, the women with their different skin tones. Rang Dé, as a brand, embraces inclusiveness and offers products that cater to this exceptionally varied, exotic Indian skin tone. The campaign focuses on the women of today, in an elegantly orchestrated 'Single-take' brand film conceptualized by Makani Creatives. and choreographed by the eminent choreographer duo, Uma-Gaiti. Created in a brunch party setting, inspired by the myriad traditions and cultures in India, the campaign resonates with young India and its lifestyle while keeping the brand at the forefront, truly exemplifying the exotic nature of India.
The campaign visuals and the overall imagery, portray multiple models with different skin tones, reflecting the different Indian ethnicities, and the fact that Rang Dé – with its organic range of products – can cater to any skin tone or skin type.
Commenting on the film, Sujit Jain, ceo & managing director, Netsurf Communications, “The primary objective was to position Rang Dé as a contemporary, young, vibrant & exotically Indian brand. To create a fun, unconventional make-up routine that resonates with the women of today. And the result, well, we couldn’t ask for more. We were really excited to her the concept. The entire collaboration – Choreographers, Uma-Gaiti and Makani Creatives – really helped us achieve more than what we expected out of the film. It was just seamless, something that we were very sure about. Given the fact that we were working alongside two of the best names in their respective fields, the entire experience was incredible.”
Commenting on the brand film Sachin Padave, creative director, Makani Creatives said, "The idea was to position Rang Dé as a brand that helps you embrace yourself, without letting go of the fact that we're talking about different individuals, their different skin tones, their beliefs, tastes and their individualistic sense of fashion. Something, I believe, we have managed to capture perfectly in the entire campaign, including print and film."
Adding to it Sameer Makani, co-founder and managing director, Makani Creatives said, "Over the past 2 decades, we've worked with some of best brands in the fashion and lifestyle space. Our deep understanding of the industry and the ability to deliver 'the difference' has helped us and our brands to stand out in this heavily contested arena. The latest example of which, is evident in the Rang Dé campaign."
Talking about their take on the project, choreographer-duo Uma-Gaiti said, “We’ve directed a number of films and videos, but a one take campaign for a beauty brand was a first for us. We were excited from the moment we heard about this project. Of course, it came with its share of limitations – lights, camera, casting, choreography, etc. But the thing about limitations is, that, they open doors to new ideas and creativity. Something that we both, along with Makani Creatives managed to pull off beautifully. Rang Dé is special, as it is one-of-its-kind. The ideology and intent is absolutely unparalleled. Very ethnic in its existence, it seems to be the only answer for all the varied Indian skin tones. Working on this project alongside Makani Creatives was a harmonious and fulfilling experience.”
The campaign film made its first appearance at the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards, on the 3rd of December. Post which, it was visible across all major digital platforms like: YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
