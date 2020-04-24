Network18 and RB join hands for #DisinfectToProtect

As the world grapples with the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 outbreak, India as the face of resilience is under the largest and the most extraordinary nationwide lockdown. International and national public health authorities have come together to raise effective and implementable COVID-19 advisories. With the government of India emphasizing on the importance of staying at home and issuing strict precautionary measures; Network18, India’s most diversified media conglomerate and RB, the world’s leading consumer health & hygiene company with its premium brand Lizol, have partnered to launch #DisinfectToProtect, a nationwide awareness campaign on the need for disinfecting surfaces.
Commenting on the launch of the awareness campaign, Narasimhan Eswar, senior vice president and managing director, South Asia, RB Hygiene said, “Post our pledge to donate 1 million litres of Lizol and Harpic to support the frontline workers and healthcare institutions across multiple Indian states, we are now looking to educate our consumers with the right information that will help them break the chain of infection.”
Speaking about the initiative, Avinash Kaul – CEO, Television News, Network18 said, “Presently, people across the world are facing the alarming consequences of the pandemic. The government has left no stone unturned in raising awareness and minimizing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. #DisinfectToProtect is our support in amplifying the message across the country. We have always been involved with causes that are aligned with nation building, and given we are India's largest news network, our campaigns are aligned with the issues of the day. These are critical times and we seek to create a positive impact of hope and togetherness along with the message of hygiene.”
The campaign focuses on raising public awareness and educating people on the right precautionary measures to follow. The campaign was launched with a film featuring prominent faces of the film industry that include Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan, Ganesh Venktataram & Nisha Venktataram, Twinkle Khanna, Ritesh Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza urging people to stay at home and relaying important precautionary messages to the audience. Releasing the film in multiple languages across Network18 channels and social media platforms, the network aims to inculcate necessary steps such as social distancing, hand washing and home disinfection.
Sukhleen Aneja, CMO & Marketing Director, RB Hygiene South Asia added “At this point in time, protection and precaution are key to fighting viruses. It has become extremely critical to maintain good hygiene at home by regular hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, maintaining social distancing etc. These are the only way to help break the chain of this deadly infection. With Lizol’s #DisinfectToProtect campaign we would like to raise awareness on the need for disinfecting not just floors but multiple surfaces like tabletops, kitchen counters, door handles etc. We hope that with this campaign we can do our bit in raising awareness and making the world cleaner and healthier.”
(We got this information in a press release.)