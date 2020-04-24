Network18 and RB join hands for #DisinfectToProtect

Speaking about the initiative, Avinash Kaul – CEO, Television News, Network18 said, “Presently, people across the world are facing the alarming consequences of the pandemic. The government has left no stone unturned in raising awareness and minimizing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. #DisinfectToProtect is our support in amplifying the message across the country. We have always been involved with causes that are aligned with nation building, and given we are India's largest news network, our campaigns are aligned with the issues of the day. These are critical times and we seek to create a positive impact of hope and togetherness along with the message of hygiene.”