Network18 News Channels reach 19 crore viewers each day

Avinash Kaul, CEO – Television News, Network18 explained, “It is a time to appreciate the efforts of our teams at Network18 for their commitment towards our viewers by bringing uninterrupted news every second. Tirelessly our frontline reporters, editors, camera persons, technicians and support staff have been bringing round-the-clock coverage of news, and the numbers are here to proclaim our network’s strength. We have been successfully operating all our channels and digital properties because of an elaborate business continuity plan we put in place well in advance and which is updated in real time. The results are here to see as every day we are catering to 19 crore viewers with the fastest, most accurate and analytical news in a testing time of total lockdown. We believe, in such times, the strength of a network comes to play to its best. Be it general news in English or any other 14 main languages of the country, or business news catering to stock and commodity traders, financial analysts, business fraternity and even start-ups, and small and medium enterprises - Network18 is there for you.”