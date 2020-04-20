Network18 pays tribute to frontline healthcare warriors with ‘Corona Heroes Ko Salaam’

As the nation adjusts to the new reality of life indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s frontline healthcare workers have gone beyond the call of duty to serve the society. In a bid to salute the dedication and spirit of these unsung heroes, Network18 has announced a virtual musical concert ‘Corona Heroes Ko Salaam’. The unique music-thon will bring together stalwarts from the music fraternity to pay tribute to those who are risking their own lives to save the lives of many.