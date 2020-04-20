Network18 pays tribute to frontline healthcare warriors with ‘Corona Heroes Ko Salaam’

As the nation adjusts to the new reality of life indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s frontline healthcare workers have gone beyond the call of duty to serve the society. In a bid to salute the dedication and spirit of these unsung heroes, Network18 has announced a virtual musical concert ‘Corona Heroes Ko Salaam’. The unique music-thon will bring together stalwarts from the music fraternity to pay tribute to those who are risking their own lives to save the lives of many.
With ‘Corona Heroes Ko Salaam’, Network18 will set a special virtual stage for the leading musicians and artists such as Kailash Kher, Shilpa Rao, Shreya Ghosal, Amit Trivedi, Meet Brothers, Tulsi Kumar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachin Jigar & Priya, and Harshdeep Kaur among others. In their special way, the celebrities will express solidarity with the devoted healthcare warriors working at the forefront of the battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The two-hour music-thon scheduled for April 19, Sunday will be hosted by Anand Narasimhan, Executive Editor, CNN-News18 and will be joined by renowned actor Vicky Kaushal. The leading actor will join the music fraternity to further remotely connect with brave-hearts throughout the initiative. This special musical evening aims to bring in musical joy to the viewers during these trying times.
With its tremendous reach, Network18 will ensure that the musical notes reach even the remotest corners of the nation and spread the message of hope and solidarity.
The music-thon will be telecast live on CNN-News18, News18 India and Hindi regional channels on Sunday, April 19th Sunday from 4 PM
(We got this information in a press release.)