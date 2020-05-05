Network18 salutes the spirit of solidary of nation’s unsung heroes; launches the second edition of ‘Corona Heroes Ko Salaam’

Musicathon 2.0’will be telecast live on CNN-News18 and News18 India on 3rd May, 2020 from 16:00 PM to 17:00PM
With the situation due to COVID-19 pandemic evolving every day, the frontline workers are going beyond the call of duty. Network18, India’s most diversified media conglomerate, is back with the second edition of its marquee initiative, ‘Corona Heroes Ko Salaam – Musicathon 2.0’.
The virtual event will bring together stalwarts from the music fraternity who will salute the dedication and spirit of the unsung heroes who have dedicated their lives for the collective cause while saving precious lives.
Hosted by veteran actor Raveena Tandon, the virtual event will feature leading musicians and artists, including Kailash Kher, Shaan, Mika Singh, Babul Supriyo, Usha Uthup and Ved Sharma to name a few. The artists will also encourage social distancing while performing live from their homes.
Continuing with the channel’s commitment of delivering impactful initiatives, Musicathon 2.0 aims to appreciate the spirit of the selfless service of these unsung heroes. With its tremendous reach, Network18 will reach out to HNIs, corporates and general public and encourage them to make donations to the PM Relief Fund and contribute generously for the corona victims.
