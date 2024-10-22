Network18 surpasses 325 million social media followers

Network18, a news network, reached a milestone of over 325 million followers as of September 2024. This makes Network18 the largest news network in India by follower base, showcasing its influence across platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp. I

Network18 has over 30 channels that deliver content in English, Hindi, and more than 13 regional languages. Its reach encompasses brands such as CNN-News18, CNBC-TV18, News18 India, Firstpost and the News18 Regional cluster.

Network18 has performed strongly on YouTube. In the first half of this year, it garnered 19 billion views, a substantial increase from 11.5 billion views in the same period last year. The audience consumed 822 million hours of content, a rise from 498 million hours previously.

Twelve of its YouTube channels currently hold the number one position in their respective categories. The network's presence on WhatsApp Channels has further fuelled its growth, with over 47 million followers contributing to its expanding digital footprint. A focus on regional news has been central to Network18’s digital success, achieving over 11 billion views H1 in regional content. With 120+ million followers across regional platforms, Network18 continues to deliver hyper-local content in diverse South and Northeastern Indian languages, catering to varied linguistic communities.

Network18’s added 47 million new followers in recent months to reach a total of 325 million. News18 Bangla has nearly reached 2 billion views, while News18 Odia and News18 Punjab have both exceeded the 1 billion view milestone, further highlighting the network's success in regional markets.

Pranav Bakshi, head - partnerships and digital video strategy, Network18, emphasised the significance of this achievement. “We’ve not only established the largest social media presence in India but also achieved remarkable growth on Connected TV, with a threefold increase. Our connected TV audience has doubled in the last 6 months, and we continue to expand our footprint on CTV & FAST networks. We are the only news network with such vast digital reach. No competitor matches our scale or growth trajectory. Our success is a result of our commitment to providing high-quality, tailored, and engaging content across all screens—mobile, desktop, and TV.”

Additionally, 20% of its audience comes from international markets. This highlights the network’s growing global influence. The growth across platforms and languages underscores Network18’s dedication to creating regionally and culturally relevant content, solidifying its position as a leader in the evolving digital news industry.