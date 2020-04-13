Network18 urges citizens to stay safe with #MakeYourOwnMask campaign

A robust digital campaign has been planned wherein people can log onto Firstpost and News18 websites to find DIY tutorials, graphics and social media feed of the campaign catching steam on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Viewers will be invited to share their selfies, photographs, videos and stories of making masks at home, which will be further amplified across the channels and digital media. Puneet Singhvi, President – Digital & Corporate Strategy, Network18, says, “The digital news fronts are already seeing a surge of new audience and higher engagement driven by a need to keep up with updates and developments around the situation. This is true especially for a media house like ours that has a backing of the largest news network combined with massive digital reach. Through this campaign we are looking at setting new standards of audience engagement.”