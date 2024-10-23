Network18’s Moneycontrol Pro crosses 1 million paying subscribers

Moneycontrol Pro from Network18’s Moneycontrol platform, has reached over one million paying subscribers.
Moneycontrol Pro has expanded its features to assist users investing in Indian markets. The platform offers fundamental research and tools such as 'Expert Edge' for daily and weekly investment ideas, 'Trade Like a Pro' for technical ratings and trends, 'Spot Winners' with over 200 stock scanners, 'Deep Dive' for quant-based insights, and 'Track Holdings' to monitor the portfolios of leading investors.
“The fact that more than a million people chose to repose their trust in Moneycontrol Pro is a testament to the value it brings to investors, helping them better understand markets and profit from it. We will continue to add more features to the product in our quest to make available to Pro users features normally available only in much pricier products used by institutional investors,” said Adil Zainulbhai, chairman of Network18.
Moneycontrol Pro is powered by a team of research analysts who actively cover more than 270 major Indian companies across 25 sectors and provide sharp insights for informed decision-making on Indian stocks. Along with macro-economic, sectoral and company-level insights, the service provides customised portfolios for investors, which have consistently outperformed India’s benchmark indices.
“Moneycontrol Pro has become an indispensable companion for understanding Indian markets and has reduced the arbitrage on information for retail users looking to invest smartly,” Zainulbhai stated that Moneycontrol Pro’s subscriber base aligns it with top digital media subscription brands like the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Financial Times.
Moneycontrol Pro's paywalled content is part of Moneycontrol, which has over 90 million unique visitors per month and more than 7 million active app users (September 2024 Google Analytics data). Moneycontrol offers a range of fintech products, allowing users to secure personal loans, start fixed deposits, track mutual funds and stock portfolios, manage bank accounts, and check credit scores. These services, introduced in 2023, enhance Moneycontrol’s position as a comprehensive financial platform in India.