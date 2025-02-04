Network18’s print ad highlights its leadership in TV news

Network18 published a front-page ad in The Economic Times on Tuesday, highlighting its leadership in the Indian television news industry. The ad presents the network’s performance and its top ranking across key industry metrics.

The campaign highlights Network18's TV reach of 1,78,957 Average Reach000s, surpassing the top general entertainment channel. (Source: BARC | Metric: Average Reach000s | TG: 15+ | Period: Wk 53’24 – 03’25 | Market: All India). It also notes the network's lead in Average Minute Audience (AMA) viewership share at 2,04,029 AMA 000s. (Source: BARC | Metric: AMA 000s | TG: 15+ | Period: Wk 03’25 | Market: All India, News channel networks). The ad highlights Network18's 20 TV channels in 12 languages and its position as a top choice for advertisers in the news segment. (Source: TAM Adex | Period: FY 24-25 till 17 Jan | All genre).

Network18 operates 20 channels in 12 languages. CNN-News18 has been the top English news channel since BARC ratings resumed over two years ago, while News18 India has led the Hindi news genre for the same period.

CNBC-TV18 leads in English business news viewership. Moneycontrol has over 100 million visitors and 1 million paid subscribers for Moneycontrol Pro. Firstpost has 6.8 million YouTube subscribers. News18 channels are also among the top regional news networks.

