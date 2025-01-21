NeuralGarage secures spot as finalist at global tech event SXSW Pitch 2025

Bangalore-based generative AI startup NeuralGarage has qualified as one of the 5 finalists at SXSW Pitch 2025. NeuralGarage’s proprietary and patent-filed technology ‘VisualDub’ competes under the ‘Entertainment, Media, Sports & Content’ category alongside other global start-ups. ‘VisualDub’ addresses the issue of visual dissonance in dubbed content by syncing the lips and jaws of actors with that of the dubbed audio to create a seamless viewing experience for audiences by retaining the original resolution of the content.

‘VisualDub’ is built for films, streaming platforms, broadcast networks and advertising. Currently in its 17th year, SXSW Pitch turns the spotlight on the global start-up ecosystem's most exciting, innovative, and cutting-edge technology for industry experts, VCs and high-profile angel investors.

VisualDub boasts of strong use cases across a diverse range of content spanning theatrical films, content on streaming platforms, linear TV and digital. The proprietary technology has been used by some of the biggest global brands for their ad films to create visually native and authentic content in every language without incurring additional production costs in those languages.

Speaking on this milestone moment, Mandar Natekar, NeuralGarage’s co-founder and CEO said, “SXSW is the biggest global platform that brings to the forefront emerging technologies for the global media and entertainment industry. We are delighted to be selected among the top 5 tech startups globally that will pitch in front of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. VisualDub is production-ready and has been built keeping in mind the exacting standards that the entertainment and media industry needs for adoption. Generative AI will rapidly change the way content is created, distributed and consumed, and with VisualDub we are poised to drive this change from the front. We can’t wait to showcase the full spectrum of our technology at SXSW 25 in their pitch event.”

VisualDub is a product of IIT Kanpur alumni Subhabrata Debnath, Subhashish Saha, Anjan Banerjee, and media and entertainment veteran Mandar Natekar.

SXSW Pitch takes place in Austin, Texas, USA on March 8 and 9, 2025 and receives participation from Hollywood and global investors. Jim Breyer, Breyer Capital will host SXSW Pitch to a live audience of expert judges, including industry leaders such as Esther Dyson of Wellville, Arlan Hamilton of Backstage Capital, Dave Rose of Gust, Artur Gushiken of Softbank, Jessica Robinson of Assembly Ventures, Brian Dixon of Kapor Capital, Becky Center of Indiegogo, Monique Idlett-Mosley of Reign Ventures, Mohanjit Jolly of Iron Pillar Capital, and more.

