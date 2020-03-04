Never late to unlearn discrimination: a Chimp&z Inc initiative

Chimp&z Inc took a creative route to explain ingrained discriminative behaviours that we, as humans, might have learnt unknowingly. The campaign #NeverLateToUnlearn, calls out such behaviour and urges people to unlearn the stereotypes. The objective of the campaign was to make people aware of their behaviour and statements they make that are discriminative in nature. The insight being that most of our discriminative behaviour is voluntarily or involuntarily learnt from the situations we've faced. The execution method showcased a mix and match of voices aimed to highlight the source of discrimination rather than the outlet. Symbolizing how most of our behaviour is acquired from others, we swapped the voices to their potential sources.