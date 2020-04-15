New age Marketing Agency Gozoop is helping Mumbai slums in the fight against COVID-19

Gozoop, an integrated communication agency, through it’s do good ecosysytem1SmallStep Foundation is serving slums of Mumbai amidst the COVID pandemic.
Currently the Foundation, through its volunteer networkhas served more than 2,000 families in the following slum clusters ofDharavi, Mahim West / Mahim Kabristan, Worli Koliwada, Navy Nagar and Napean Sea Road Coastal slums.
Rohan Bhansali, co-founder Gozoop, who also founded the 1SmallStep Foundation said, “If Mumbai is to curtail the spread on the pandemic the slums must be served and protected. Lack of food, overcrowding, lack of clean water, poor sanitation, social dependency, shared amenities and limited access to dependent medical facilities make for tremendous speed and size of virus transmission in Mumbai slums”.
Based on the requirements of each slum, the foundation is providing food rations (Rice, daal, sugar, oil, sugar, milk and salt) and cooked vegetable khichdi. The Foundation is also focussing on hygeine in slums by educating the slum dwellers and supplying Resuable double layered masks and disinfecrant soaps. All efforts are being done with the requisite governement permits.
In support of their efforts in the slums, 1SmallStep Foundation, also produced a live show Humour & Humanity, in assocaition with BookMyShow. The first show featured legends of comedy Boman Irani and Johny Lever in an unscripted live conversation to inspire everyone to take one small step of kindness in such times.
Ahmed Naqvi, CEO of Gozoop, stated,“It has been enriching to see us coming together as a team by using our resources and God-given skills for social good. We always say at Gozoop – what we do is important, but who we become doing what we do is also eqully important. Great to see us living our shared values.”
