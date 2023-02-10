New Serial “Geethagovindham” on Asianet

Asianet is all set to telecast new serial "Geethagovindham", which tells the story of business magnate Govind Madhav and Geetanjali Geethagovindham is the story of an unusual relationship between 46 years old Govind Madhav and Geethanjali who is old enough to be his daughter. Also tells the story of Govind, who loves his sister as much as his life, Geetanjali, who wants only good for everyone, Bhadran, who believes that life is money, and Radhika, who is ready to do anything for her family's fame, glory and wealth, the audience will be able to see cheating, betrayal, grudges, revenge, affection, love and romance. Sajan Surya, Santosh Kizhattoour, Santosh Kurup, Binny, Revathi, Shweta, Amrita and Uma Nair play the lead roles.