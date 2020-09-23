New Zealand shares messages of love, hope and encouragement with Indian travellers

Commenting on the campaign, Steven Dixon, Tourism New Zealand’s Regional Trade Marketing Manager, Asia says, “The travel industry has been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis tremendously in the past few months and it is important now more than ever, that we stay connected to visitors and our travel trade friends in India. New Zealand is a place where manuhiri (guests) become whānau (family). These relationships are something that we, as New Zealanders, are proud of and want to celebrate and continue in perpetuity. Through Messages from New Zealand, we are staying in touch with our international whānau, including those right here in India, and letting them know that we are waiting to welcome them to our shores again when the time is right and borders reopen.”