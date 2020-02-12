News 18 Kannada presents Varshada Kannadiga awards

The awards are divided into eight categories -- literature, entertainment, public service, business, lifetime achievement, science and technology, sports. The other two categories are the Varshada Kannadiga and Lifetime Achievement awards. The names were shortlisted looking at people who have performed extremely well during the year, some unrecognised and extraordinary feats of ordinary people. The names were submitted by the editorial staff as well as those in the field outside. These names were filtered over and over again and finally, five were shortlisted in each category to be placed before the jury.