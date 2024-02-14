News First Kannada's documentary series 'The Leader' captivates viewers, breaks records

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
‘The Leader’ airs every Saturday at 7:00 pm with a re-run episode airing on the following Sunday at 11:00 am exclusively on News First Kannada.
News First Kannada’s latest initiative ‘The Leader’ has sparked interest and acclaim among its audience.
In an effort to captivate its viewers, News First Kannada has introduced a documentary styled series titled 'The Leader,' focusing on the enigma of Indian Prime Ministers who have played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of our great country.
'The Leader' goes beyond mere listing of historical facts and events. It takes you on a time-travel odyssey diving deep into and beyond reported facts, storm of controversies, defining moments and the paradoxes that engulfed these prominent personalities during their tenures.
‘The Leader’ is the result of meticulous research and dedication. This innovative program is anchored by S Ravikumar, the MD and CEO of News First Kannada. His narration and unique style of presentation are certain to leave the audience hooked.
The latest episode, which graced screens on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., shattered records in this time-band. With an AMA (average minute audience) of 25,004, it outshone its peers among Kannada news channels.
Viewers were spellbound, dedicating their precious time to this enthralling journey. A commanding 28% viewership share cemented its position as the undisputed leader in the coveted time slot from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Many statesmen of Karnataka have expressed their opinion on 'The Leader'; "Bringing hidden and forgotten truths to the forefront is a commendable effort. S. Ravikumar's initiative in leading this endeavour is truly remarkable” shared Siddaramaiah”, chief minister of Karnataka.
“This program sheds light on the significant contributions of Indian Prime Ministers. It is imperative for everyone to draw inspiration from them and recognise their responsibilities towards the country” said H D Kumaraswamy, president – Janata Dal (Secular).
"The Leader marks a historic debut on the silver screen. It's a program that all of us, including you and I, should tune in to watch” expressed B Y Vijayendra, president, BJP - Karnataka.
“Ravikumar and his team are trying to instill leadership qualities among their audience through this program” remarked D K Shivakumar, deputy chief minister, Karnataka. “I urge everyone to tune in to the program. It’s a very promising show” shared Prahlad Joshi, union minister for parliamentary affairs.