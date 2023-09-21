News First unveils new tagline in its third year

Prominent south Indian news brand, News First, marks its third anniversary with the introduction of a new tagline: "Fearless... For You."
Launched on September 20, 2020, amidst the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, News First persevered through various challenges during the initial 18 months of the channel's journey.
News First became known for its exclusive content, including breaking political news, programming like AI MAYA, and investigations like the Murugasri Scandal. The channel also secured a world-exclusive interview with KGF Director Prashant Neel and featured Karnataka's TV legal expert, TN Seetharam, as a weekend show host.
Today, the channel is recognised for its politics, cinema, and cricket coverage. News First Kannada has 3 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.5 million followers on Facebook. As News First celebrates three years of serving the people of Karnataka, the channel is set to embrace a new tagline, "Fearless... For You."
S. Ravikumar, MD & CEO of News First, commented on the change, stating, "Every moment in our three-year journey was about dare and care. This is evident in the number of news breaks we dared to do and the number of stories we covered for the people. We felt the time was right to translate our actions into our brand messaging. The existing tagline shows our softer version. The new tagline adds aggression to the softness.”Maruthi SH, Editor in Chief, added, “Our dares and cares have always been for people in need. But the dares have extended to exclusive shows, exclusive interviews, exclusive concepts and celebrating other achievers’ dares. To that extent, dare has a whole wide range of meanings for us at News First”
S. Divaakar, business head, emphasised, “Our news content was always our forte. People have helped us grow steadily. The market is seeing it week on week. My team is looking forward to surge with the aggressive new intent of the
brand”.
(We got this information in a press release).