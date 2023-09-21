News First unveils new tagline in its third year

S. Ravikumar, MD & CEO of News First, commented on the change, stating, "Every moment in our three-year journey was about dare and care. This is evident in the number of news breaks we dared to do and the number of stories we covered for the people. We felt the time was right to translate our actions into our brand messaging. The existing tagline shows our softer version. The new tagline adds aggression to the softness.”Maruthi SH, Editor in Chief, added, “Our dares and cares have always been for people in need. But the dares have extended to exclusive shows, exclusive interviews, exclusive concepts and celebrating other achievers’ dares. To that extent, dare has a whole wide range of meanings for us at News First”