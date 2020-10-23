News Nation is all prepped up with special content this Bihar Elections

The country is gearing up for its first full-fledged elections amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. With the dates approaching, excitement is increasing but there is also a sense of panic. For a total of 243 seats, major political parties are preparing for a fierce battle. Meanwhile the Government maintains that all safety measures would be in place. To ensure proper physical distancing, maximum number of voters per polling station have been brought down from 1600 to 1000. Over 1 lakh polling stations would be set up this time compared to 65,000 stations back in 2015. As per the Election Commission, 7 lakh units of hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE Kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh single use gloves have been arranged. While those above the age of 65, suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, will be allowed to vote through a postal ballot. Also, the timings for polling have been extended by an hour to deal with the expected slower pace of proceedings.