News Nation launches new show 'Desh Ki Bahas'

News Nation has launched a brand new show “Desh ki Bahas” which started on 15th June’20. The show is anchored by veteran journalist Deepak Chaurasia. It’s a one and half hour show from Monday- Friday and claims to be a platform for the most relevant issues of the day. The USP of the show is “AB JANTA BOLEGI” – the people of the country will decide as to what issues, questions, suggestions need to be discussed in the show. The show is a highly interactive show where-in phone lines, sms, whatsapp , Facebook, Twitter , web handles are open for public to send their suggestions for discussion and the most weighed issue is set as agenda of the show to be discussed with renowned politicians, social workers ,ex-army chief, top cops and different experts of their field. The first episode focused on 'Mewaaat Hindu Conversion'. The channel claimed that the show created ripples in the political circles of both current and past ruling parties of the region and officials of the region had already swung into action.