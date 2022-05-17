News Nation Network launches a new show titled ‘Guru Dev’

Commenting on the launch of the show, Manoj Gairola – director & editor- in -chief, News Nation Network said “we are aware that one cannot change anyone’s fortunes, but a scientific approach to understand the pattern of astronomical alignments and offer amicable solutions as per the ancient scriptures is what the show strives for. The viewers will be immensely benefitted by the advice offered by “Guru Dev”. The Viewers can get away with their problems and miseries by following the solutions offered by Dr. Sinha and plan accordingly.”