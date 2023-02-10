News Nation Network launches its regional channel, News State Maharashtra- Goa

The channel is presently available across all major DTH & MSOs across the state of Maharashtra & Goa.
News Nation Network coming closer to its 10 years of journey in the media industry adds one more milestone in the form of a regional channel, News State Maharashtra- Goa.
Riding on the towering scale of execution, enviable line-up of participation & precise timing of the launch of News State Maharashtra at the conclave, the Hyper-Political Maharashtra continued riddling the fervent political watchers and the most able national media, News Nation through its regional Channel News State Maharashtra yet again triumphed in delving top-end and exclusive content right from the epicentre of the activity Mumbai.
The response from the equally illustrious audience during the live event was thunderous to the passionate debates and the stock taking one on one session with the political leaders discussing the growth & developmental opportunities for the state of Maharashtra.
Hon’ble Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis launched the channel at a grand event in Mumbai on 8th February 2023. In his speech, he quoted “Media should be fair & take sides of both the government & the opposition. They must show the mistakes of the ruling party as well”.
The launch was attended by various Political Leaders from diverse parties like BJP, Congress, Shivesena, & NCP. The dignitaries included, Pankaja Munde, Radheyshayam Mopalwar, Ashok Chavan, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad, Dhiraj Deshmukh graced the event.
The grandiose event was culminated by Shri Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Speaking at the event, “he congratulated the channel for adding a new regional channel to its bouquet. He further quoted that he is expecting the channel to show objective news & will cover the news after knowing it completely. He also mentioned that the channel must also focus on the commendable work done by the government.
Manoj Gairola, director & editor-in- chief, News Nation Network on the huge success of Launch Event said, “We are extremely satisfied as we have been able to again raise the bar for our industry peers in terms of top-notch participation & execution that all News Nation Events are known for. We have been able to create outstanding content for our viewers, what we always strive for. Adding the new channel in our bouquet, we will stand out for true journalism bringing in light the developmental works of the government as well as playing the crucial role of fourth pillar of democracy through critical analysis.
Bhuwan Bhatt, chief business officer, News Nation Network quoted that we are aiming to be a leader in the regional channel space. We will make the channel stand competitive & follow the ethics of journalism.
