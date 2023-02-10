News Nation Network launches its regional channel, News State Maharashtra- Goa

Manoj Gairola, director & editor-in- chief, News Nation Network on the huge success of Launch Event said, “We are extremely satisfied as we have been able to again raise the bar for our industry peers in terms of top-notch participation & execution that all News Nation Events are known for. We have been able to create outstanding content for our viewers, what we always strive for. Adding the new channel in our bouquet, we will stand out for true journalism bringing in light the developmental works of the government as well as playing the crucial role of fourth pillar of democracy through critical analysis.