News Nation Starts On Ground Activity to increase brand engagement

Nation’s most trusted news network “News Nation” has started its on-ground activity in the state of Uttar Pradesh to increase brand engagement and to reach out to smaller towns and hinterlands. The on-ground activity, which will be executed across key locations covering all UP in next 30 days, will also touch upon various big cities in the state. It aims to reach out to the masses of Urban and Rural areas of the state. To further strengthen this activity, it has been given an on-air hook for viewers to participate in the on-air contest and win exciting prizes daily and there is weekly bumper prize as well.