News Nation’s Desh Ki Behas

It has been a month since News Nation launched its brand-new show “Desh Ki Bahes”. Since the beginning, the show fostered issues which were raised by the “aam janata” through various platforms like Facebook, Twitter, phone calls, whatsapp, SMS etc. True to its commitment, the show invariably discussed and debated on the topics with renowned politicians, journalist, experts and more to say across the border with Pakistani counter parts as well. The topics were discussed in detail which cleared all doubts of general viewers be it topic of Corona, Rafale, Sino-Indian tensions, Rajasthan Political crisis or Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Unlike other discussion shows, every panel member gets sufficient time to present their point of view which is an extremely essential criteria of a debate show per say.
The channel did a marketing campaign of the show focusing mainly in the HSM region and post eval of the activity showed significant conversions as per BARC data. Within a short span of time the show witnessed a massive growth in social media interactions with the Facebook page and Twitter handles getting whopping 1000 % + jump on its base figures. While speaking of BARC figures the show witnessed increasing trend in viewership of its 9:00 pm band. It is quite interesting to note that in Wk28’20 “Desh Ki Bahes” show has higher stickiness than Aaj Tak, ABP News, Zee News , NDTV India in the first half hour of show while 2nd half hour of the show is higher than ABP News and as good as Aaj Tak as per BARC.( 15+ Yrs, Atsv mins, HSM).
Deepak Chourasia, consulting editor , News Nation, who anchors the show commented “ The response which we are getting on a daily basis is very encouraging, the differentiation of Desh Ki Bahes is its, for the people, by the people and of the people. I am hopeful that with passage of time the show will create milestones in news broadcasting”.
Abhay Ojha, president- sales & marketing told us “sponsors are keenly watching the show and we got positive feelers of the show from client and agencies, we are hopeful of closing some sponsors soon”. The show is aired on weekdays 8:30 pm-10:00 pm
