News State Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh bags ECI Media Awards 2023

On January 25, Draupadi Murmu, President of India, conferred the award to News State in New Delhi.
News State Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, the sister news channel of News Nation has bagged National Media Award for the year 2023. The Election Commission of India, responsible for recognising outstanding contributions in the media landscape, bestowed this honour upon News State for its voter awareness campaign named Vote Guru.
Celebrating the National Voters' Day on January 25, the honorable President of India, Draupadi Murmu, conferred the award upon News State in New Delhi.
Vote Guru, a special program curated by News State, played a pivotal role in disseminating essential information to voters, presenting intriguing stories, and addressing concerns related to the electoral process. The Election Commission commended the program for its accuracy, balance, and its significant role in providing voters with crucial information, thereby encouraging greater participation in the democratic process.
The channel highlighted challenging areas with polling booths and shed light on issues faced by ordinary voters, contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of the election landscape.
In the backdrop of the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, News State transformed the electoral process into a celebration of democracy. The channel shifted its focus towards a voter-centric approach, deviating from the conventional emphasis on political parties and leaders.
Sanjay Kulshreshtha, managing director, News Nation Network, said, "We are truly honoured and humbled to receive the prestigious National Media Award for 2023 for News State Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the News State’s team."
Manoj Gairola, director and editor-in-chief, News Nation Network, added, “This achievement reflects the collective effort of a dedicated team at News Nation Network. Winning in the electronic media category is a testament to our commitment to delivering informative and balanced journalism. The ‘Vote Guru’ campaign has not only promoted voter awareness but also strengthened our resolve to empower communities through impactful storytelling.”
We got this information in a press release.