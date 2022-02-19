News State Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand completes 8 years in the News Industry

Abhay Ojha, president- sales & marketing says “Milestones are key moments in the life of a brand. We are happy to have reached the milestone of serving our viewers with daily news through our regional news channel. We are excited to celebrate the 8th anniversary of our news channel News State UP/UK. In a rapidly evolving marketplace, our channel has been serving its viewers with the first hand and truthful news. We have also been the titleholder of No 1 regional news channel from the past 5 years. It is a moment to thank all our advertisers and viewers who have always put their trust and faith in our channel.”